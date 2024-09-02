Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Intercontinental Football Tournament at Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:36 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Tournament matches slated to be held on September 3, 6 and 9 at GMCB Stadium in Gachibowli. Traffic congestion is expected between 4 pm and 10 pm on the day when the matches are held.

The traffic on the following routes is likely to be effected – Lingampally to Gachibowli, Gachibowli to Lingampally and Wipro to IIIT Junction.

The traffic police suggested the following alternative routes: Traffic coming from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally Junction can take left turn at GPRA Quarters – Gopichand Academy – Infosys Wipro Junction – Gopanpally – University Back side – Lingampally.

Lingampally towards Gachibowli Junction : Traffic coming from the Lingampally towards Gachibowli Junction should take left turn at HCU Depot – Masjid Banda – Botanical Garden – – Gachibowli.