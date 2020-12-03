Hyderabad Traffic cops earmark parking space for counting centres

Parking for KV Ranga Reddy Law College and AV PG College will be at AV College Ground and Scouts and Guide grounds, PET College ground and NTR Stadium

By | Published: 12:48 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: In view of counting of votes of the GHMC elections-2020 to be held on Friday at 14 locations in the city, the Hyderabad Traffic Police earmarked vehicle parking for the counting agents and the persons on duty at counting centres.

Accordingly, the parking for counting centres at LB Stadium, Boxing Hall, Gym Hall, Nizam College, and Sports Complex will be at Nizam College grounds, Mahabubia College, Alia College, Public Garden and Tennis Court. Parking for KV Ranga Reddy Law College and AV PG College will be at AV College Ground and Scouts and Guide grounds, PET College ground and NTR Stadium.

Also read Three-tier security for GHMC ballot boxes strong room

Likewise, parking for Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology in Bandlaguda will be at Mahaveer Engineering College and Aurora’s Legal Services Academy, Bandlaguda will be at Aurora College.

Officials said parking for Govt City College, High Court road will be at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium and Amberpet Municipal Indoor Stadium at GHMC ground and MCH Colony ground in Amberpet.

Parking for Prof G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, OU will be at Cycling Stadium, OU and Osmania University College of Commerce will be at the parking place beside the management college.

The parking for vehicles of counting agents of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women, Nampally will be at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally and Govt Polytechnic College, Masab Tank will be at Govt Polytechnic Ground and Hockey Ground.

Parking for Sultan Uloom Educational Campus, Road No 2 Banjara Hills will be at the college ground itself and parking for Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda will be at the stadium’s parking area itself. Officials said parking for Wesley Degree College, PG Road, Begumpet will be in the premises.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .