Hyderabad: Traffic curbs at Raj Bhavan road on Thursday

Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the swearing-in-ceremony of Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana, at Raj Bhavan, on Thursday at 11.30 am, the traffic police has issued a traffic advisory.

As the Raj Bhavan road from Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi statue) to VV statue junction is expected to witness traffic congestion from 10 am to 1 pm, the traffic will be diverted or stopped at Monappa Island and VV statue junction, Punjagutta-Raj Bhavan quarters road will be closed for general traffic on both sides during this period.

For parking of vehicles at Raj Bhavan, the traffic police has earmarked at Gate No-III to Administrative Block for the vehicles of Judges, MsP, MsLA and MsLC, at Dilkusha Guest House for media vehicles, MMTS parking lot for other VIP vehicles and vehicles of government dignitaries. The Metro Residency to NASR School and Lake View to VV statue junction, will have single line parking, the police said.

