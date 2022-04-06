Hyderabad Traffic Police creates green channel to transport live organ

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police once again facilitated the speedy transport of a live organ by providing a green channel to an ambulance on Wednesday.

The ambulance carrying a pair of lungs started from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 1.51 pm and reached KIMS Hospital in Begumpet at 2.18 pm, covering the distance of 36.8 km in 27 minutes.

The hospital management appreciated the efforts of the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .