Hyderabad Traffic Police issue advisory for Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra 2024

The traffic will be stopped or diverted when the procession passes through it designated route.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 02:51 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory for Tuesday in view of Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra procession in the city. The traffic will be stopped or diverted when the procession passes through it designated route.

The procession will start at 11.30 a.m from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and proceed to Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad via ., Gowliguda Ram Mandir, –Putlibowli cross roads – Andhra Bank cross roads, Koti– Sultan Bazar cross roads – Ramkoti cross roads – Kachiguda cross roads – Narayanguda YMCA – Chikkadpally cross roads – RTC cross roads – Ashok Nagar – Gandhi Nagar –– Praga Tools – Kavadiguda – Bansilalpet Road – Bible house – City Light Hotel – Bata Show Room – Ujjaini Mahankali Temple – Old Ramgopalpet PS – Paradise cross roads – CTO Junction – Lee Royal Palace –Imperial Garden – Mastan Cafe and culminate at Hanuman temple Tadbund at 8 p.m.

The traffic police asked the motorists to use alternative routes.