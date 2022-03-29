Hyderabad Traffic Police launch special drive to clear abandoned vehicles

Published: Updated On - 04:00 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have launched a special drive to clear abandoned vehicles from the roads.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Hyderabad, AV Ranganath, said hundreds of vehicles kept on the road were being towed away by traffic cranes and shifted to the yards.

“Fifteen days ago, notices were pasted on the vehicles asking the owners to remove them as they were blocking smooth flow of traffic,” he said, adding that if no one came forward to claim the vehicles, they would be auctioned under Section 39B of Hyderabad City Police Act.

