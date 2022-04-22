Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Yousufguda on Saturday

Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: In connection with the pre-release event of Telugu movie ‘Acharya’ at the Police Battalion Grounds in Yousufguda on Saturday evening, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have placed certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings from 5pm to 11pm.

Accordingly, traffic from Maitrivanam will not be allowed towards Yousufguda Checkpost and will be diverted at Savera Function Hall towards Krishnakanth Park and Kalyan Nagar.

Vehicles from Jubilee Hills side will not be allowed towards Yousufguda Checkpost and will be diverted towards Srinagar Colony main road.

Parking areas:

* Mahmood Function Hall only for car parking (70 cars)

*Janakamma Thota, Opp: Savera Function Hall for car and bike parking (200 cars and 700 bikes).

*Government High School, Yousufguda only for two-wheeler parking (200 two-wheelers).

* Metro Station Yousufguda parking place only for two-wheelers (500 two- wheelers)

Officials said those attending the pre-release event must carry the passes with hologram issued by the organizers. The Traffic Police requested citizens to make note of the restrictions and take alternative routes.

