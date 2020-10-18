Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions due to rains

By | Published: 12:39 pm

Hyderabad: The traffic police announced closure of the following roads on Sunday in view of heavy rains in the city.

East Zone – Malakpet RUB, Gaddi Annaram to Shiva Ganga Road , Moosaram Bagh causeway is closed and Chaderghat causeway is closed.

West Central Zone – 100 Feet Road Puranapool; Tolichowki only under the fly over.

South zone – Moghul college; Falaknuma Bandlaguda to Aramgadh road; Phool Bagh; MBNR cross road to IS Sadan road upto DMRL X Road; Falaknuma Railway Bridge road.

