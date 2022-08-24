Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in old city in view of ongoing protests

Hyderabad: In view of the prevailing law and order situation and ongoing protests in the old city, certain traffic restrictions are being placed in the area, police said.
Diversions:
*Puranapul, M.J.Bridge, Nayapul, Shivaji Bridge, Chaderghat Bridge, Chaderghat Causeway and Moosarambagh Bridge.
*Hundred-feet road, Jiyaguda, Ramsingpura, Attapur, Aramgarh, Mailardevpally, Chandrayangutta.
*Rangamahal, Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Tourist Junction, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tarnaka, Vidyanagar, Tarnaka, Ramanthapur.
*Chandrayangutta, Aramgarh, Attapur, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Lakdi-ka-pul, Uppal.
For Ganesh idols moving from Mangalhat or Goshamahal areas towards old city and other districts:
* Idols towards Uppal, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar will proceed through Afzalgunj, CBS, Rangmahal, Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tanaka, Habsiguda, Uppal, LB Nagar