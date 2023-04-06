Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of PM Modi’s visit on April 8

In view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on Saturday, Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on Saturday, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory.

Due to the movement of vehicles carrying people for the public meeting at Parade Grounds, heavy traffic congestion is expected on the routes of Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) – Green Lands – Prakashnagar – Rasoolpura – CTO – Plaza – SBH– YMCA – St. John Rotary – Sangeeth crossroad– Alugadda Bavi – Mettuguda – Chilkalguda – Tivoli – Balamrai- Sweekar Upkar – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry – Tadbund – Central Point.

The traffic police informed that the road stretch between Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads and vice versa will be closed for public. Similarly, the road between SBH crossroads to Sweekar Upkar junction and vice versa would also be closed for traffic.

The traffic police asked the citizens to plan their journey keeping in the mind the traffic congestions expected on Saturday near Parade Grounds and Secunderabad railway station.