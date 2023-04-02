Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Hyderabad on April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on April 8 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,355 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

File Photo

According to union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, apart from laying foundation for various development works, the Prime Minister would also flag off the Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Tirupati and lay the foundation for the modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Prime Minister would be dedicating the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification project to the nation and inaugurate 13 new MMTS services that would run on newly constructed railway lines to the suburbs of Hyderabad city as part of the MMTS Phase-II, Kishan Reddy said.

The Prime Minister would also address a public meeting at the Secunderabad Parade Ground during his visit.