Telangana CS directs officials to make elaborate security arrangements for PM’s visit

Santhi Kumari directed officials to make elaborate security arrangements in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

File Photo of Telangana CS Santhi Kumari

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed officials to make elaborate security arrangements in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the city on March 8.

The Chief Security, who held a coordination meeting on Tuesday, said all the departments have to work in close coordination. The police has to make adequate security, law and order, traffic and bandobast arrangements as per the blue book and the fire department should arrange adequate fire fighting equipment and fire tenders should be positioned at the venue, she said.

DGP Anjani Kumar, senior police officers and officials from various departments including railways were present.