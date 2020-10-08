Hyderabad: Trainee flight cadet suicide in AFS Hakimpet

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: A trainee flight cadet was found hanging in his room in Air Force Station at Hakimpet here on Thursday. He is suspected to have been depressed over unknown issues and committed suicide, police said.

Akash P Dominic (23), a native of Panamthanam, Athirampuzha in Kottayam district of Kerala, had joined training in June as was staying in Pundir Block.

According to the police, on Wednesday around 10 pm, Dominic went to his room to sleep after having his dinner at the dining hall situated at the Flight Cadet mess on the Air Force Station premises. It is suspected that he committed suicide by hanging in his room in the wee hours.

The Air Force Station authorities said Dominic was also absent for the regular briefing on Thursday around 9 am.

Another trainee flight cadet, Eshwar who stays in the next room grew suspicious and checked Dominic’s room, which was closed. Even after repeatedly knocking on the door, there was no response from inside. Eshwar then took Madhu, a worker at the mess and forcibly opened the door and they found Dominic hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope.

On receiving information, the Alwal police reached the spot and examined it. Based on a complaint from Saradh Kumar, Flying Pilot, a case has been booked.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

