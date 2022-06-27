Hyderabad: Transgender woman alleges cheating

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: A transgender woman has approached the Banjara Hills police alleging she was cheated by her husband in the name of love and marriage.

According to the police, the 26-year-old transwoman, a resident of Indra Nagar, became friends with one Babu alias Gopi about two years ago. They got close and he proposed to her. She accepted and they got married.

Recently, they started having frequent argument and Gopi started avoiding her, apart from refusing to stay with her and left her. Based on her complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case and took up investigation.

Efforts are on to arrest the suspect, who is absconding.