| Hyderabad Tributes Paid To Brave Hearts On Occasion Of 51st Navy Day

Hyderabad: Tributes paid to brave hearts on occasion of 51st Navy Day

Commodore Sudheer Parakala (Retd) laid a wreath on behalf of the Naval Veterans.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:05 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, Station Commander (Navy) saluting after laying a wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak on the occasion of 51st Navy Day in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 51st Navy Day, rich tributes and homage were paid to the battle casualty and fallen soldiers by Indian Naval personnel at the Veerula Sainik Smarak (War Memorial), Parade ground, Secunderabad, on Sunday.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year in commemoration of Operation Trident, the audacious and devastating attack launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi Harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Commodore Sudheer Parakala (Retd) laid a wreath on behalf of the Naval Veterans. Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, Station Commander (Navy), laid a wreath on behalf of the Indian Navy, Hyderabad Station.

Outreach to the community in the form of assistance to orphanages, blood donation camps, Band concerts etc are also being conducted as part of the Navy Week activities.