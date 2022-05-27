Hyderabad: TSPCB to hold drawing, painting competitions at Jawahar Bal Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in collaboration with Jawahar Bal Bhavan is conducting drawing and painting competitions to school children in three categories including juniors, sub-juniors and seniors from 10 am on Saturday at Jawahar Bal Bhavan.

The first three winners in each category will be awarded cash prizes during a World Environment Day program, which will be conducted at TSPCB head office in Sanathnagar on June 6. Interested students can directly reach Jawahar Bal Bhavan and register their names to participate in the competition.

This year’s World Environment Day is being celebrated across the world on June 5 with the universal theme ‘Only One Earth’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .