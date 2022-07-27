Hyderabad: Twin reservoirs Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar almost full

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:28 AM, Wed - 27 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The continuing rains and resultant inflows into water reservoirs in and around the State capital saw officials letting out water through the twelve gates of the Osman Sagar on Tuesday.

On Monday, only six gates of the reservoir were lifted up to three feet. Excess water is being drained out through the six gates of the Himayat Sagar as well, with the six gates now being kept open up to two feet instead of the one gate that was kept open up to one feet on Monday.

With the Hussain Sagar too crossing the full tank level (FTL) on Tuesday, GHMC officials are closely monitoring low-lying areas in Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Golnaka, Moosarambagh and other places. The water level in the Hussain Sagar was recorded at 513.47 m against the FTL of 513.41 m on Tuesday. The maximum water level of the lake is 514.75 m.

Across the State, in the last 24 hours, the average rainfall was 18.5 mm against a normal of 9.1 mm, a deviation of 103 per cent. The State’s highest rainfall, till 8.30 am on Tuesday was the 129.1 mm recorded at Vikarabad.

Heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) was reported at Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir and Warangal district, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

90.8mm rainfall in Charminar

The highest rainfall recorded in the GHMC limits in the last 24 hours was the 90.8 mm in Charminar. The TSDPS has forecast light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places with heavy rain at isolated places for the next two days, after which there would be light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Tuesday, according to the IMD-Hyderabad, was 27.6 degree Celsius, a fall of three degrees, while the minimum temperature was 21.5 degree C.

The 24 hours average rainfall (from 8.30 am Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday) in Hyderabad was 11mm.