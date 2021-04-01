Hyderabad: Two arrested for chain snatching; gold, two-wheeler recovered

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team caught two persons who were allegedly involved in a chain snatching case reported at Nallakunta. The police recovered 30 grams of gold and a Honda Activa from them.

Those caught were identified as Rupesh Singh (45) of Hussainialam and Lakshmikanth Modhani (56) of Chilkalguda.

The duo snatched away a gold chain from a woman at Adikmet and escaped from the place. Basing on the complaint, the Nallakunta police had registered a case.

On Thursday, on a tip off, the Task Force team who were also on the look- out for the suspects caught Rupesh and Lakshmikanth and handed them over to Nallakunta police station for further action.

