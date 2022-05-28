Hyderabad: Two burglars nabbed by Mailardevpally police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: Two persons including a juvenile were arrested by the Mailardevpally police for allegedly committing burglary at a house five days ago.

According to the police, the arrested persons Mohd Sajeed alias Sajid (27) along with a juvenile aged 17 years broke into the house of one Bashamoni Bharath located at Laxmiguda and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs. 90,000 on May 24 when the inmates were away.

On a complaint the police booked a case and tracked them after identifying them with the help of closed circuit cameras footages. The police recovered property worth Rs. 45,000 from them.

