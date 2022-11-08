Hyderabad: Two cars gutted in fire, no casualties reported

Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two parked cars were gutted after fire broke out in one of them at a residential area in DD Colony in Amberpet on Monday night. No casualties were reported.

Police sources said the fire is suspected to have erupted first from the luxury car (BMW) which was parked in front of the house. It slowly spread to another car beside it.

The residents who noticed fire and thick smoke rushed and doused the flames. Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the incident.

The Amberpet police are investigating if it was an accident or work of miscreants.