Hyderabad: Two-day drone workshop held at MLRIT

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) organised a two-day drone workshop in collaboration with Drones Origin private limited, a startup initiated by the three Alumini of MLR institute of technology.

The team launched their first indigenous product- D.O.P (Drones Origin propellers-1045), in the presence of Dr. Srinivasa Rao, MLRIT Principal, Dr. Sathyanarayan Gupta, Head of Aeronautical department, and Dr. Mahendra V, Head-Centre for innovation & Entrepreneurship.

The founders, Sathani Raju, Md Abrar & P. Surya Teja said the startup aims to improve and innovate the drones ecosystem for the upcoming drones market in India by the in-house design & manufacturing capabilities of drone components, specifically customised/mission-specific drone propellers which will enhance the overall performance of propulsion system and capabilities of drones and UAVs.

