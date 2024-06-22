MLRIT Hyderabad organises ‘The Engineers Student Forum-Regional event’

The Engineers Without Borders (EWB), the Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE) MLRIT Student Chapter and the IEEE Educational Society joined forces to convene the “Engineers Student Forum-Regional”, a two-day event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: MLR Institute Of Technology Hyderabad organised The Engineers Student Forum-Regional (Ideate-Innovate-Ignite) event on June 21 and 22, co-ordinated by the EWB-IUCEE-MLRIT Student Chapter Body was inaugurated by Marri Laxman Reddy Chairman MLRIT, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy MLA, Malkajigiri and founder Secretary MLRIT, Marri Shreya Reddy, Director MLRIT, Dr. K. Srinivas Rao Principal MLRIT, and Dr. V. Radhika Devi Head IQAC and Dean H&S, MLRIT.

This regional forum brought together engineering students, educators, and industry experts to explore and discuss innovative solutions to the contemporary challenges.

The event featured two main tracks: Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Climate Action each designed to inspire and educate participants.

The program is led by B. Manoj Kumar, Product Development Mentor, and Karthik Ponnapa, Smarter Dharma’s principal and cofounder.