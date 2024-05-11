Hyderabad: National-level robotics event held in MLRIT

The event showcased the innovation and creativity driving the robotics industry in our country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: A national level robotic event showcasing the cutting-edge advancements and innovations in the field of robotics was organized by Robotic Club, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at MLR Institute of Technology.

The event showcased the innovation and creativity driving the robotics industry in our country. Participants demonstrated ingenious solutions to real-world problems, leveraging robotics technology to address challenges in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, disaster response, and environmental conservation.

Approximately 100 participants hailing from Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh showcased their robotic prowess at this event. The main attractions included a thrilling robo race, followed by robo soccer, robo sumo, line-following robots, and last but not least, a captivating drone