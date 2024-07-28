Hyderabad: Two die by suicide in city

Hyderabad: Two persons died by suicide in different cases in the city on Saturday night.

Mohammed Pasha (19), a resident of Kalapather hanged himself to death to the ceiling rod in the asbestos roofed house. The family members told the police that Pasha was staying alone in the house after the death of his mother and might have slipped into depression over it and ended his life. A case is registered.

In another case, K Sajan Kumar (35), who lived with his family at Santoshnagar, died after consuming poisonous substance. On Saturday afternoon, Sajan came home and collapsed on the floor.

He was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment early on Sunday. The family members told the police that Sajan was facing financial problems and could have consumed poisonous substance. A case is registered.