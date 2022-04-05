| Hyderabad Two Including Contract Killer Held For Attempting To Murder Woman

Hyderabad: Two including contract killer held for attempting to murder woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:07 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Sanathnagar police arrested two persons, including the husband of Spandana (29), for allegedly attempting to murder her.

The suspect Venu, had frequent arguments with Spandana allegedly suspecting her fidelity.

After deciding to eliminate her, he approached his friend and junior artist Tirupati and offered him a contract to kill her for Rs.7 lakh.

Tirupathi attacked Spandana in her house last week. She was shifted to the contract and she is recovering.

