Hyderabad: Two killed, two injured in car crash

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident at Karkhana in the city on Saturday night. The condition of one of the injured was stated to be critical.

Those killed were identified as Sai Kiran Reddy (25) and G Sahil (24) while the injured were Sai Charan and Pritham Rai. According to the police, the four persons were going in a Verna car from Jubilee Bus Station towardsTrimulgherry around midnight.

“Sai Kiran Reddy who was driving the car at a high speed rammed into a unipole hoarding near Brand Factory store on Karkhana road. Sai Kiran and Sahil who was seated beside the driver died on the spot while those seated in the back seat sustained injuries,” said P.Madhukar Swamy, SHO Karkhana police station. All the four persons were returning from a party, he added.

On information the Karkhana police rushed to the spot and shifted Sai Charan and Pritham to a private hospital in Secunderabad where they are undergoing treatment. Due to the impact of the accident the car got crushed and the police had to put in efforts to pull out the bodies and the injured persons out of the vehicle. A case was registered by the police and investigation taken up.

