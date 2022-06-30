Hyderabad: Two minors found dead in Fox Sagar lake

Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Two minors, who were allegedly in love and left their houses in Jeedimetla on Wednesday, were found dead in the Fox Sagar in Petbasheerabad on Thursday. They died allegedly by suicide.

According to the police, the victims, both aged 14 years and Class 10 students from the same school, were reportedly in love for the last one year. Fearing consequences and rejection from their elders, they had left their homes on Wednesday morning.

Both families, who realised their children were missing, searched for them and lodged a complaint with the Jeedimetla police in the afternoon. Even as the police were searching for them, the two were found dead in the lake on Thursday evening.

On being alerted by local villagers, the Petbasheerabad police confirmed the identities of the victims. The Jeedimetla police, where a missing case was already booked, started investigating.

The bodies were retrieved from the lake in the night.