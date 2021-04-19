Hyderabad: Two-month-old baby sold by father rescued by cops

According to the police, Syed Hyder had sold the child to a relative a few days ago to make money to clear a loan he took to purchase an auto-rickshaw.

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Monday rescued a two-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly sold by his father last week.

According to the police, Syed Hyder had sold the child to a relative a few days ago to make money to clear a loan he took to purchase an auto-rickshaw. The relative then sold the baby to another couple from Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Based on a complaint made by the child’s mother, Shahana Begum, the police had registered a case and took Syed Hyder into custody. Following the hints he gave, the police questioned a woman, a relative of Hyder, who had taken the child from him.

“She told us that she had sold the child to a couple from Andhra Pradesh. Our team has tracked the couple and rescued the child. They are on their way to the city,” a police official said.

