| Here Are The Five Telugu Movies Re Releasing On Valentines Day

Here are the five Telugu movies re-releasing on Valentine’s Day

Here are the five Telugu movies gearing up for a re-release, ready to sweep viewers off their feet with enchanting narratives

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 13 February 2024, 06:53 PM

This Valentine’s Day, love is not only in the air but also on the silver screen, with several romantic films returning to rekindle the hearts of audiences. Here are the five Telugu movies gearing up for a re-release, ready to sweep viewers off their feet with enchanting narratives.

Tholi Prema

Featuring Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy, the film directed by A Karunakaran, is touted to be a cult classic status, enduring in the hearts of fans. Released in the late ’90s, the movie pitched an ordinary guy against a pristine woman who seemed beyond his reach, a theme that resonates across cultures. Its impact extended to Tamil as ‘Aanandamazhai’, Kannada as ‘Preethsu Thappenilla’, and Hindi as ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’.

Sita Ramam

Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial magic, ‘Sita Ramam’ featuring soulful music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, is nothing short of any timeless classic. With charming performances from Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the story of love, war, and beyond, is all set to enchant movie buffs once again!

Oye

Brace yourself to witness theatres transforming into vibrant concerts, as the mesmerising music of Yuvan Shankar Raja fills the air. Starring Siddharth and Shamili in leading roles, this romantic drama has steadily captured the hearts of audiences, becoming a beloved favourite over time.

Surya S/O Krishnan

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this film remains a top favourite among rom-com enthusiasts. Starring Suriya in a dual role and featuring Sameera Reddy, Simran, and Divya Spandana, the timeless music by Harris Jayaraj is adored by all generations.

Baby

Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film presents a teenage love triangle that struck a chord with viewers, receiving extensive praise for its narrative and acting. Starring Anand Devarakona, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, the movie premiered just last year.

Apart from these movies, several Hindi films like ‘Mohabattein’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Veer Zaara’, and Hollywood classic ‘Titanic’ will also have a grand release tomorrow.