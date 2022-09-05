Hyderabad: Two persons duped by cyber fraudsters

Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Two persons were duped by fraudsters on the pretext of huge profits in online investment. In the first case, a man from Tallabkatta in the Old City was duped of around Rs.11 lakh.

In the first case, a man from Tallabkatta in the Old City was duped of around Rs.11 lakh.

He had noticed an investment advertisement on Facebook and clicked on the link. He later got a phone call where the caller introduced himself as the executive of an online trading company involved in investment in big businesses. He was directed to a website and asked to complete some formalities by submitting basic details.

“Initially, he invested around Rs.1 lakh to Rs.2 lakh and got some profit. Lured by bigger profits, he transferred Rs.11 lakh and later realized he was duped,” Cybercrime officials said.

In another case, a man from Somajiguda lost Rs.9 lakh to fraudsters. The victim received a text message from fraudsters who lured him into investing in online trade. Assured of high profits, he invested around Rs.9 lakh and got duped.

“Initially, the fraudsters pay good profits to make the victims make investments. Later, they dupe them and victims loss huge amounts,” Cybercrime officials said.