Ragpicker arrested for murder on footpath in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:05 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Representational image The arrested person was Cirvati Nagulu (32), a ragpicker from Bowenpally, who according to the police, was previously involved in a murder case in 2011

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police solved the murder of a footpath dweller at Sancharapuri Colony in New Bowenpally and arrested one person on Monday.

The arrested person was Cirvati Nagulu (32), a ragpicker from Bowenpally, who according to the police, was previously involved in a murder case in 2011. He had developed an illegal relationship with one Geetha alias Shaik Shaheen, also a ragpicker.

“A fortnight ago, Nagulu spotted the victim Mohd Shaik Ali harassing Geetha and later, on August 28, spotted him sleeping on the pavement. Using an iron rod, Nagulu hit repeatedly on Shaik Ali on the head resulting in his death,” DCP (North) Chandana Deepthi said, adding that Nagulu went into hiding soon after.

The Bowenpally police, after checking surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the crime spot, identified Nagulu and tracked him down. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.