Hyderabad: Two Rohingyas arrested at Santoshnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two Rohingyas who had allegedly illegally obtained Aadhaar card, Voter ID card and other documents were arrested by the Santoshnagar police on Thursday.

Mohammed Hussain Ali (38) and Shaik Kamal (35), both residing at Santoshnagar and native of Myanmar came to the city a few years ago and initially obtained a UNHCR card.

“Afterwards with the help of some agents they managed to obtain Aadhaar card, Voter ID card and other documents illegally. They also succeeded in opening bank accounts using the illegally acquired documents,” said Santoshnagar police.

Both the persons were remanded.

