Hyderabad: Two startups set up R&D facility in National Centre for Additive Manufacturing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

R&D facilities that were launched in the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing were Matrix Nano and Advaitech Studios

Hyderabad: Two startups have on Wednesday set up their R&D facilities in the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Hyderabad.

Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies Wing, Telangana, Jaspreet Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer NCAM India, Dr. CVS Kiran, CTO Skyroot Aerospace, Prof. GD Janaki Ram, Professor (Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering) at IIT Hyderabad and other officials along with leading personalities from the additive manufacturing industry were present at the launch event.

The facilities that were launched were Matrix Nano, which announced its Indigenous Plasma Spherodised Additive Manufacturing powder developed centre, and Advaitech Studios, which launched its facility on SLA software development and new automotive component development. Apart from these, GreenJets UK which entered India recently is currently evaluating setting up a cryogenic drone engine workshop and test facility.

“Matrix Nano is pleased to announce its pilot Spherodisation facility in Hyderabad. With this investment, Matrix Nano will fulfil the indigenous requirement for spherical powders and work towards the Make in India initiative,” Vignesh Nagarajan, CEO Matrix Nano, said.

“Advaitech is looking to address software requirements for SLA AM technology and parallelly addressing short-run automotive new component development focusing on EV applications in India,” Aditya Sansika, CEO, Advaitech Studios, said.

“NCAM will be putting focused efforts to collaborate further with more industry partners aiming for local ecosystem development in the country. The larger vision remains to make India self-reliant in Additive Manufacturing Technology,” Rama Devi Lanka said.

