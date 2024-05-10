Postal ballot: 14,292 officers cast votes at VFCs

As many as 481 senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) also voted through the home voting facility. Moreover, seven persons engaged in essential services also cast their ballots.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 11:40 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 14,292 out of 18,259 officers who opted to vote through postal ballot at the three Voter Facilitation Centers (VFCs) set up across the city have exercised their right to vote.

Postal ballot voting and home voting were conducted between May 3 and 10. Meanwhile, DEO Ronald Rose on Friday said three training sessions on handling EVMs and VVPATs were conducted for polling staff and 367 officers were appointed to monitor law and order in coordination with the Police Department.