Hyderabad: Two youths, including son of former Andhra DGP clash over girl

On Tuesday night, a confrontation took place on Road Number 10 in the upscale neighborhood of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

By IANS Updated On - 12:41 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: Two youths, including the son of a senior police officer from Andhra Pradesh, indulged in a brawl reportedly over a girl in the city.

The incident occurred on Road Number 10 in posh Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night. Son of a former Director General of Police (DGP) from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was allegedly involved.

The son of the IPS officer and another youth had an argument in the pub over a girl. They later came out and indulged in a physical fight.

Both the youth were injured in the clash. On receipt of information about the clash, policemen from Jubilee Hills Police Station reached there.

However, by then both the groups had left the scene.

Police collected CCTV footage from the area and were examining it. A police officer said they have not received any complaint.

Pictures of the injured youth and a WhatsApp message went viral on social media.