Hyderabad: UK Minister visits ISB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: UK Minister of State Rt Hon Nigel Adams MP visited the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Friday and sought to explore new areas of partnerships covering manufacturing, engineering, energy, tech sector, and climate change, among others. The Minister was accompanied by H.E Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India and Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Minister and his delegation interacted with students and entrepreneurs associated with I-Venture@ISB. He called on premier institutes like ISB to nurture young talent to find solutions to global challenges and explore transnational partnerships.