Hyderabad unveils its very own slice of Maldivian paradise

You can now take your loved ones on a summer vacation to the Maldives-themed resort, giving them the vibes of Maldives in Hyderabad.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 6 May 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: Ever caught yourself daydreaming about the pristine beaches and azure waters of the Maldives, only to be deterred by the hefty price tag? Don’t worry, because Hyderabad has unveiled its very own slice of Maldivian paradise with Tripura Resort.

You can now take your loved ones on a summer vacation to the Maldives-themed resort, giving them the vibes of Maldives in Hyderabad and without worrying about breaking the bank.

Located on the Shankarpally-Chevella Road, the resort is nestled amidst six acres of lush greenery and has Maldives-styled cottages exuding an exotic ambience. With 24 standard cottages and four suite cottages, guests are treated to a serene atmosphere, perfect for family getaways or events immersed in nature.

“At Tripura, we offer a range of amenities to elevate one’s stay. From a pool with separate sections for children and adults to peddle boating adventures, guests can explore the water surrounding the resort. Additionally, we also have an in-house restaurant along with complimentary breakfast for your stay,” said Kamaraju Gupta, the general manager of Tripura Resort.

Beyond leisure, Tripura Resort also caters to various events with versatile venues. Open lawns accommodating up to 1,000 guests, a poolside lawn for intimate gatherings, and a convention hall accommodating up to 500 guests ensuring that every occasion is against the backdrop of natural beauty.

“To emulate the charm of the Maldives, we’ve meticulously designed our cottages and lounges, inviting guests to bask in the sun and unwind in true Maldivian fashion,” he added.

In addition to the scenic surroundings and themed cottages, the resort offers a range of amenities to cater to every preference.

Guests can engage in indoor games to unwind and bond with loved ones or maintain their fitness routine at the well-equipped gym facilities available onsite. For those seeking the ultimate experience and breathtaking views, one can select cottages that offer the option to witness stunning sunsets or sunrises, adding an extra touch of magic to your stay.

For those who want to experience the resort without staying overnight, Tripura offers day outing packages at Rs 1,250 plus GST per head.

With prices starting from Rs 6,999 plus GST for standard cottages and Rs 8,999 plus GST for suite cottages, Tripura presents an affordable alternative to a Maldivian vacation.