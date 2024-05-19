Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen ends invincible season, cologne elegated

By IANS Updated On - 19 May 2024, 11:34 AM

Berlin: Bayer Leverkusen became the first-ever unbeaten champions in the Bundesliga history after edging Augsburg 2-1 and extending their invincible run to overall 51 matches while Cologne were relegated into the second division after losing 4-1 to newly promoted Heidenheim in the last round in Bundesliga.

The Werkself started brightly into the last match of the 2023-24 season as Amine Adli blocked the kick-off from Augsburg goalkeeper Tomas Koubek and squared into the path of Victor Boniface, who tapped home into the empty goal to break the deadlock with 12 minutes played.

The hosts remained on the front foot and doubled their advantage at the half-hour mark when Robert Andrich collected a rebound inside the box before drilling the 2-0 lead past Koubek, reports Xinhua.

After the restart, Augsburg grew into the match and halved the deficit at the hour mark as Mert Komur hammered the ball into the top right corner after benefitting on the good build-up work from Arne Maier.

Augsburg remained dangerous and almost levelled the scores in the 80th minute but Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky staged a great reflex and denied Pep Biels a joker goal.

It remained Augsburg’s last chance as Leverkusen’s defense stood firm to conclude the record season without a loss. Xabi Alonso’s man still have the chance to clinch the treble with the Europa League and German Cup final coming up.

“We deserved this title as we remained undefeated. Good players make good coaches. I have an outstanding squad here. I am very grateful to be able to work with such players. Today we will celebrate,” said Alonso.

At the other matches, Bayern Munich complete their horror season empty handed and slipped from the second to third place after losing 4-2 to seventh placed Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart concluded the season on the second spot as the Swabians eased 4-0 past Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to Serhour Guirassy’s brace.

Borussia Dortmund secured a top five finish as Edin Terzic’s boys cruised 4-0 past already relegated and last placed Darmstadt.

Leipzig finished the season on the fourth spot after Eintracht Frankfurt bounced back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 stalemate.

Janik Haberer’s last-gasp 2-1 winner against Freiburg secured relegation threatened Union Berlin their top-flight status for next season.

Mainz stay in the Bundesliga as well as the Nullfunfer came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1.

Bochum will face two relegation play-off matches after beating Werder Bremen 4-1 and Cologne were relegated for the sixth time in the club’s history after losing 4-1 to Heidenheim.