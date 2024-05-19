| Ipl 2024 Rr V Kkr On May 19 When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: RR v KKR on May 19, when and where to watch

If RR wins the match, they will secure the second spot in the table. The top two teams will then compete in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final.

By IANS Updated On - 19 May 2024, 11:32 AM

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 70 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday evening.

If the RR win the match, it will guarantee them the second spot in the table. The top two teams will play in Qualifier 1, the winner of which will directly make the final.

In the RR v KKR head-to-head, the two teams have played each other 29 times in the IPL with both the Royals and the Knight Riders winning 14 matches each with one game being abandoned.

RR v KKR head-to-head 29-

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders: 14

Abondoned: 1

RR v KKR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RR v KKR match venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RR v KKR Live broadcast on television in India: The RR v KKR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RR v KKR is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini