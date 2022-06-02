Hyderabad: US Congressional delegation visits UoH

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:01 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: A United States Congressional delegation visited the laboratories in the University of Hyderabad’s School of Life Sciences and the start-ups incubated at the Association for Scientific Pursuits in Innovative Research Enterprises (ASPIRE) – BioNest.

The delegation was briefed about the university by Prof. BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor and later interacted with the Deans of the various Schools and had first-hand information on the courses offered and research undertaken by the faculty and scholars/students.

In the US Congress, the staffers to the congressmen/senators play an important role by providing policy inputs / assessments to the Congressmen/Senators they are working with, a press release said. This visit to India has been initiated to strengthen the understanding of issues related to India and consolidate support in the US Congress for Indo-US bilateral relations.

In addition to Hyderabad, the delegation is visiting Mumbai and Delhi. During their visit coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs, they interact with the officials and others to get an overview of India’s political, economic and other aspects, the press release added.

