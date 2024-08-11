Hyderabad: Valedictory of International Conference on Drug Discovery, Delivery & Diagnostics (ICD4) held at NIPER

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, concluded the International Conference on Drug Discovery, Delivery & Diagnostics (ICD4) with a valedictory program on Saturday.

Dr. Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, along with Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Chairman of the Board of Governors and CEO of Laurus Labs, and Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, Director of CSIR-IICT, attended the event.

Dr. Shailendra Saraf, Director of NIPER Hyderabad, and Dr. Nanduri Srinivas, Dean of NIPER Hyderabad, were also present.

In his address, Dr. Shailendra Saraf announced that a new BSL-3 facility has been commissioned at NIPER Hyderabad with the support of the state government, and a project worth Rs. 2 crore was sanctioned by the Ministry of Earth Sciences under the Deep Ocean Mission.

NIPER Hyderabad will also establish a Center of Excellence for Bulk Drugs, which has been approved by the Government of India at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

During the conference, a total of 131 poster presentations and 22 oral presentations were made in various areas, including Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, and Medical Devices.