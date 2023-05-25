Hyderabad: Vegetable prices pinch pockets

Untimely rains, heat, shortage of arrivals attributed to rise of vegetable prices

The rise in prices has made people become more selective when it comes to buying vegetables.

Hyderabad: The rising temperatures in the city are not just affecting people’s health, but also taking a toll on household budgets as it has resulted in the rise of vegetable prices.

Prices of vegetables such as beans, carrot, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, brinjal, and others have already soared.

Beans topped the chart with a retail price of Rs 100 per kg. Similarly, the prices of mint and coriander leaves have also climbed up on the price chart in the last couple of weeks.

Traders at the Madanaapet vegetable market say that unseasonal rains, high temperatures, shortage of arrivals, and marriage season led to a rise in the prices of vegetables.

The prices of raw mangoes also shot up due to a drop in the arrival of mangoes following rains and hailstorms in several parts of the State. “Natu variety of raw mangoes which are used in making pickles are available at Rs 10 to Rs 12 each. Last year, the same variety was sold at Rs 5 each,” said Daya, a vendor at the market.

Summer also led to a rise in demand and prices of lemons, which people consume in various ways during the hot months. In March, lemons were sold at Rs 3 each but now they are being sold at 5 per piece.

But green chillies, a staple in most households, and potatoes remained stable at Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg and 25 per kg respectively. Apart from these, tomatoes were also being sold at very affordable prices ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 a kg.

“Despite unusual rains lashing several areas in Telangana, heavy arrival of tomatoes can be seen in the market. Last year tomatoes were sold at Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg,” said one of the traders at the vegetable market.

The higher prices made people become more selective when it comes to buying vegetables. Also, there are others who say they were preferring to miss the fun of shoppingfor vegetables in market and instead order online to avoid the hot summer conditions.

