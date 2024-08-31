Hyderabad – Vijayawada highway blocked, police suggest alternative route

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 10:58 PM

Hyderabad: Law Enforcement authorities have urged motorists to an alternative route to reach Vijayawada from Hyderabad as the road near Jaggaiahpet is completely blocked due to torrential rains. The Nalgonda police authorities have urged the motorists to take an alternative route via Narketpally, in stead.

In a late night press release, police announced that the vehicular traffic on its way to Vijayawada from Hyderabad should take the route via Narketpalluy and then reach Miryalaguda, Guntur to go to Vijayawada.

Authorities have urged the motorists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic jams and urged the people residing on road side villages not to venture out on roads.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been receiving torrential rains for the last 12 hours or so.