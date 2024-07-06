Hyderabad: VJIT celebrates graduation day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 08:29 PM

Dr. U B Desai, Director of the IIT Hyderabad addressing the students at VJIT Graduation Ceremony 2024.

Hyderabad: The Vidya Jyoti Institute of Technology (VJIT) hosted its annual graduation day ceremony here on Saturday. The event brought together students, faculty, and guests for a memorable celebration of the graduates’ achievements.

Addressing the graduating students, VJIT Secretary and Correspondent, Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy emphasized the importance of the knowledge and skills the graduates had acquired during their time at the institute. “Your education here has prepared you to face the challenges of the future with confidence and determination,” Dr. Reddy remarked.

Anurag University Chancellor Prof. UB Desai and VJIT Principal E Saibaba Reddy congratulated the graduates on their hard work and perseverance. Saibaba also highlighted the institute’s strengths, including faculty, sports teams, and placement record of 95 per cent this year.