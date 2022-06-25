Hyderabad waiting to soak in monsoon vibes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:50 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

A few parts of Hyderabad experienced light showers on Saturday, whereas heavy rains lashed districts across TS. — Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: More than 10 days after the Southwest monsoon advanced into the State, Hyderabad is still waiting for the real feel of the monsoon as it has only been seeing sporadic showers, none of them too heavy. Saturday, too, was no different, with a few light showers reported in parts of the city. Most other districts, meanwhile, have been enjoying moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the State’s average rainfall from Friday to Saturday was 8.6 mm against a normal of 3.7 mm, meaning a deviation of 132 per cent. This was when Hyderabad had so far recorded deficient rainfall.

The State’s highest rainfall of 120.4 mm was recorded at Narnoor in Adilabad district, according to the TSDPS. Very heavy rainfall (155.6mm-204.4mm) was received at a few places in Adilabad, while heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) was recorded at a few places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad districts. Moderate rainfall (15.6-64.4mm) was recorded at a few places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhongir, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Mulugu districts.

While the State’s average cumulative rainfall, from June 1 to June 25, was 119.4 mm against the normal of 106.1 mm with a deviation of 13 per cent, only two districts have recorded deficient rainfall (-20% to -59%). They were Hyderabad and Vikarabad.

In the GHMC limits, the last 24 hours, till Saturday morning, saw the highest rainfall of 30 mm at Kapra. The GHMC area has recorded an average cumulative rainfall of 72.9 mm against the normal of 84.7 mm with a deviation of -13.9 per cent, from June 1 to 25.

While the IMD-Hyderabad had said on Friday that there would be no “major rainfall” in Hyderabad till June-end, the TSDPS has echoed it, adding that however, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.