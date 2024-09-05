Hyderabad weekend guide: Music, art, games, and more await!

Here’s a sneak peek into some exciting events happening across the city

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 5 September 2024, 03:15 PM

From board game enthusiasts and music lovers to artists and eco-conscious individuals, Hyderabad is buzzing with activities this weekend. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in desi beats or reconnect with your inner artist, there’s something for everyone.

Besharam party:

Love grooving to desi beats? At ‘Besharam Ft. Mukt B2B Interrupter’, experience an electrifying fusion of South Asian sounds and global beats with Mukt, the DJ Interrupter from Mumbai keeping the energy high, bringing his twist with Indian trap and Bollywood remixes.

When: September 7, 7 pm onwards

Where: EXT, The Moonshine

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Roll the Dice:

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the world of tabletop games, roll the dice for an afternoon of strategy and excitement at the Hyderabad Board Gamer’s Club Meetup! With over 50 board games, the event offers endless possibilities for fun, competition, and creativity.

When: September 8, 12 pm onwards

Where: Minspace Social

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Paint Your Favourite Childhood Memory:

Travel back in time with a brush and reconnect with your inner child by immortalizing your favourite childhood memory on canvas. Tag along with your friends or family and spend the afternoon reminiscing about the simple joys of the past.

When: September 8, 2 pm onwards

Where: The Cour Café, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

Find Your Inner Voice Workshop:

Do you listen to the voice within? This unique workshop, led by actor Priyasha Bhardwaj, is designed to help you channel your authentic self. Through a combination of breathwork, movement, and physical theatre exercises, explore the hidden depths of your inner voice and learn how to express it fully.

When: September 7, 4 pm onwards

Where: Vibeyard Bistro, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Organic Farm Visit:

For those passionate about sustainability and agriculture, the Akshayakalpa Organic Farm Visit offers a hands-on experience in building healthier soil and greener farming practices. Learn about regenerative farming, get your hands dirty, and contribute to the creation of a thriving ecosystem.

When: September 7 to 29, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Akshayakalpa Organic/Regenerative Farming R&D Facility

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Create Your Own Ganpati Idol:

Mould, create, and celebrate this festive season by crafting your own Ganpati idol with clay at Hamleys Play. Unleash your creativity, and take home a beautiful, personalized Ganpati idol to adorn your home!

When: September 5 to 8

Where: Hamleys Paly

Registrations: Free walk-in