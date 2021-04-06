Hyderabad: Woman cheated of Rs 6 lakh

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: A woman from the city was cheated by unidentified persons allegedly to the tune of Rs 6 lakh, in the guise of high returns for investments on an app called ‘Super Like’.

According to the police, the woman, a private employee, read about the app on social media and installed it from Google Play Store. The app asks users to invest from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 to buy VIP passes for tasks (liking videos or messages) promising to get them Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh as income.

The users are assigned about 17 different tasks every day and on completing them successfully, money in the form of the commission is paid to them. Believing this to be true, the victim invested money. Though she got some returns initially, the fraudsters stopped paying since the beginning of March. Based on her complaint, the Cyberabad Cybercrime police booked a case and are investigating.

