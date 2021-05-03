Hyderabad: Woman cheated on matrimonial site

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: A woman, who posted her profile on a matrimonial site, was duped of Rs 10.50 lakh. According to the police, the woman, a resident of Begumpet, had posted her profile on a matrimonial website a few months ago, after which one person, claiming to be working in the United States, contacted her. After chatting with her for a few weeks, the conman evinced interest in marrying her and on the pretext of arranging a visa for her, asked her to deposit Rs 50,000 in an account.

“After the woman deposited Rs 50,000, he told her he had purchased a property in Gujarat worth a few crores. He asked her to send across Rs 10 lakh for registration of the property. Believing him, she transferred the money, after which he avoided her calls,” the Hyderabad Cybercrime police said. Realising she was duped, the victim approached the Cybercrime police who have registered a case. The investigation is on.

