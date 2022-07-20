Hyderabad: Woman ends life in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly jumping into the Hussain Sagar on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the woman identified as Sailaja, came near to the NTR Garden side of Hussain Sagar and jumped into the lake. Locals who noticed it informed the police on Dial 100. A police team rushed to the spot and brought her out. However, when paramedics checked, she had already died.

The police booked a case and are trying to trace her family members.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

