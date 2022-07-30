Hyderabad: Woman ends life over harassment from husband, in-laws

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging allegedly due to harassment from her husband and in-laws at Venkateshwara Colony in Saroornagar on Saturday.
The woman identified as Ch Nagalaxmi, was a homemaker and married to Srinath seven years ago and the couple has a five-year-old son.
Saroornagar Police said though the couple lived happily for the first six months after marriage, misunderstandings cropped up between them and her husband and in-laws started harassing.
She committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in the absence of her family members.
Case is being investigated.